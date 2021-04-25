EUREKA — Alice Ann Wettstein, 90, of Eureka, IL passed away peacefully in the presence of the Lord and Savior at 12:13 a.m. on April 24, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

Alice was born on July 22, 1930 in Woodford County at a farm near Benson, IL a daughter of Tjebbe and Ancke Upts Johnson. She married Mark Lohr on January 15, 1950. She later married Robert Wargo on October 16, 1977. He preceded her death. She then married Wayne Wettstein December 24, 1982 in Eureka. Her Loving husband, Wayne Wettstein who survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Randy Lohr of El Paso; Rick Lohr of Germantown; two daughters: Jeaneen Lohr Belmar and Nancy Lohr of Eureka; six grandchildren: Jennifer, Daniel, Erica, Amy, Matt and Jodi; ten great-grandchildren: Gage, Derrick, Caden, Sloan, Josie, Jessie, Jossley, Dalton, Tyson and Amaya; step children: Lisa (Jeff) Schlarbaum of Broomfield, CO; Kevin (Julie) Wettstein of Winter Park, FL; Robin (Mark) Honeg of Irmo, S.C.; one brother, Harold (Carol) Johnson of Normal; six step-grandchildren, Taylor, Jake, Hunter, Alexis, Jenna and Max; three step great-grandchildren: Savannah, Madison and Gracie Alice was preceded in death by her parents, a son, James Lohr.