CLINTON -- Alice B. Gambrel, 103 of Clinton, IL passed away 6:30 AM June 15, 2020 at her Mesa, Arizona residence.
Services will be 11 AM Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Little Galilee Christian Assembly or a charity of donor’s choice.
Alice was born January 19, 1917 in Bellflower, IL the daughter of Ira and Lula (Ennis) Provines. She married Frank B. Gambrel August 7, 1945 in Clinton, IL. He passed away February 14, 1985.
Survivors include her children, Rex (Sandra) Gambrel, Clinton, IL; Rita Leeman, Sandy, Utah; Grandchildren Lisa (Brett) Alvis, Clinton, IL; Tracy Gambrel, Clinton, IL; Great-grandchildren Tyler (Liz) Gambrel, Jared Gambrel, Alyssa Mead; Great-great-grandchildren Paeton Komnick, Rex Gambrel, Lillian Gambrel, and Issiah Knoth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother and 1 sister.
Alice retired from F.S. where she worked as a bookkeeper. She loved gardening and spending time with her family.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
