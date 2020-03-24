Alice Janssen

PONTIAC — Alice J. Janssen, 96, of Pontiac, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Sunday (March 22, 2020) at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Center Cemetery, Flanagan, with Pastor William Callister officiating. Private family viewing will be held prior to the service. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice or American Cancer Society.

Alice was born May 22, 1923, in Minonk, the daughter of John and Josephine Timmerman Koopman. She married Ernest E. Janssen on April 28, 1941, in Ottawa. He died May 31, 2005.

Surviving are five children, Diane Fort, Minonk; Darrel (Barbara) Janssen, Pontiac; Robert Janssen, Pontiac; Linda (Karl) Kiss, Bloomington; and David Janssen, Pontiac; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, including her twin Eldon, William, Walter and Gene Koopman; and one sister, Marie Griffin; one great-granddaughter; and also her son-in-law, Allen Fort, and daughter-in-law, Maggie Janssen.