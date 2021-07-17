TOLUCA — Alice M. Neu, 97, of Toluca, IL passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Minonk.

She was born on April 28, 1924 in Toluca, IL a daughter of Frank and Anna Troy Schwiderski. She married Robert Neu on November 29, 1945 in Toluca. He passed away on December 31, 2017.

Survivors include three daughters: Mary Anne (Bob) McNamara of Normal, Jeanne Ruestman, Connie (Gene) Craig both of Toluca, Bill (Kaye) Schwiderski; 12 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded by her parents, one son, Daniel and many brothers and sisters.

Alice was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk where a private family mass will be held. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Private burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minonk. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk or OSF Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.