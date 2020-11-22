BLOOMINGTON - Alice Marie Menold Steidinger went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She had been hospitalized briefly at OSF in Bloomington, IL. Her granddaughter Shanna was by her side, enabling her extended family to share their love and memories virtually with her at her time of passing.

A private funeral will be held online at Bloomington Apostolic Christian Church on Wednesday, November 25 starting at 10:00 AM. The funeral service may be watched live at bnacchurch.org. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery at Mercy Creek, near Towanda, IL.

Alice was born on December 29, 1938 in Sabetha, Kansas to parents John and Dorothy Kaeb Menold. She married Donald E. Steidinger on February 26, 1961 in Sabetha, Kansas. He died on February 17, 2011. They had nine children: John (Pam Kafer) of Murfreesboro, TN, Luann (Larry) Hartzler of Creston, OH, Ted (Sara Bahler) of Cropsey, IL, Amy Bahler (Joe Richmond) of Towanda, IL, Mary Lynn (Steve) Stoller of Rittman, OH, Jay (Amy Kinzer) of Forrest, IL, Darwin of Goodfield, IL, Ryan (Lori Fehr) of Florissant, CO and Chris (Carol Streitmatter) of Princeville, IL.