TOLUCA — Alice Marie Neu, 97, of Toluca, IL died peacefully at 6:10 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in Minonk. She was born on April 28, 1924 in Toluca, IL a daughter of Frank and Anna (Troy) Schwiderski. She married Robert Neu on November 29, 1945 in Toluca. He passed away on December 31, 2017.

Surviving Alice are her three daughters: Mary Anne (Bob) McNamara of Normal, Jeanne Ruestman of Toluca, Connie (Gene) Craig of Toluca; her brother, Bill (Kaye) Schwiderski of Bloomington; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Alice's parents, one son, Daniel, two brothers and three sisters also preceded her in death.

Alice was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk, where a private family Mass will be held (masks will be required). Franciscan Friars will officiate.

A private burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Minonk. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Minonk or OSF Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com