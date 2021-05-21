BLOOMINGTON — Allan Willard Horsman, age 85 of Bloomington, IL passed away at 1:07 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, IL. His funeral Mass will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 1920 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL. Fr. John Richmond will be officiating. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask. Entombment will be at Park Hill Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 4:00 PM-7:00 PM Monday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church or Illinois Wesleyan University both of Bloomington, IL.

Allan was born August 1, 1935 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Willard Paul and Faye Irene Steele Horsman. Surviving is his partner, James Messer, Lexington, IL.

Allan is preceded in death by his parents.

Allan graduated from Bloomington High School and then from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1958. He served as the Finance Director for the City of Bloomington. He was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Bloomington, IL. He had been a 50 year member of Wade Barney Masonic Lodge, Bloomington, IL and the Scottish Rite Consistory.

Allan enjoyed wintering in Florida. He enjoyed classical music and opera. He was a very kind person and he will be missed by all who knew him.

