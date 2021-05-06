FAIRBURY — Allen F. Zimmerman, 89, Fairbury, died at 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Mr. Zimmerman was born December 13, 1931 in Forrest, IL the son of Louis A. and Louise (Mueller) Zimmerman. He married Carolyn Marie Leman on February 13, 1955 in Fairbury. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2003. He then married Melba Funk-Steffen on July 5, 2009 in Cissna Park, IL. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include three daughters: Shelly (Ray) Steidinger, Strawn, Cinda (Ivan) Fehr, Holly (Glen) Steidinger, both of Fairbury; one son, Kent (Paulette) Zimmerman, Forrest; six step children: Kenny (Patsy) Steffen, Tangier, IN, Dean (Shirley) Steffen, Butler, IN, Terri Young, Lakewood, CO, Marvin (Rhea) Steffen, Jon (Sandy) Steffen, both of Naples, FL, and Greg (Darla) Steffen, LeRoy; twenty five grandchildren; twelve step grandchildren; sixty seven great grandchildren; and seven step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a son, Scott Zimmerman, six brothers and five sisters.

Mr. Zimmerman served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Forrest and worked as a lifetime farmer and truck driver.