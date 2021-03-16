Allen Lee Sherman

GIBSON CITY — Al was born to Clyde E. and Olga B. (Fletcher) in McLean County, Illinois, October 7, 1934. He passed away on March 11, 2021 at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, CO.

He met and married Lorena E. Riddle of Gibson City, Illinois, on July 6, 1956. Out of this union three children were born, Michael Alan, Nancy Sue, and Wendy Mae.

While stationed at Fort Carson, he fell in love with the mountains and moved to Colorado Springs. His love of automobiles and all their moving parts lead a life time of auto service work. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. Many a story can be remembered from those activities. Like the fact he owned a gas station but ran out of fuel in his snowmobile more than once. He was life member in the Gunnison Elks Lodge 1623.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lorena; his son Mike, of Seibert, CO; daughters: Sue Mundell (Don) of Springfield, CO and Wendy Irby (Dale) of Gunnison, CO; grandchildren: Jackson, Chester, Justina, and Kelly; several great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. A family memorial will be at a later date. Donations can be made to the Gunnison Elks Lodge 1623 Charity Fund, or to the Division of Parks and Wildlife, or Alzheimer's Association.