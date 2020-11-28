Allen Ray Schrock

Allen gave his life to the Lord and was baptized in April, 1962, and became a member of the Congerville Apostolic Christian Church. He was very involved in church as a Sunday School teacher, church song leader, and Bible Class song leader. Allen loved to sing!

Allen loved working with the youth, not only in church, but also as a cub scout and boy scout leader, as well as a 4H leader. He also spent time serving on the Unit 140 School board, as well as the committee to help start the Unit 140 Music Boosters, the Eureka AC Home board, the Congerville Village board, and was very active with the Congerville Community Club. Allen was a volunteer firefighter for many years in Congerville.

Allen was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He enjoyed working with his children over the years raising and showing their sheep. He always loved seeing all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed teaching them how to play Checkers and Monopoly.

Allen's greatest legacy was seen through how he lived out his faith daily and continues through the love he had for others. He was a godly man and an inspiration to many. Allen's love, kindness and gentle spirit showed in everything he did.