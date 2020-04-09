Allison Jane McKey

Allison graduated as her class valedictorian from Gridley High School where she was active in band, theater, volleyball and cheerleading. Allison received her degree in accounting, with a minor in art history, from Illinois Wesleyan University in 2007 and went on to obtain her CPA license. While in college, she was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. The Kappas became her sisters and they were there for each other through all of life's moments, from moves to new cities, girls' weekends, weddings, Friendsgivings, and especially during Allison's illness. Allison worked for Deloitte in Chicago for five years and moved to Denver in 2012 where she was employed by Whiting Petroleum. Allison also impacted numerous people in Denver and made many great friends. Allison loved the mountains, hiking, biking, international travel, and skiing on both water and snow. She had a joyful spirit and was a loyal friend. She was a shining light to all that knew her. She was a believer in Jesus Christ and expressed that this life was only her beginning.