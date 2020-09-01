Alma Elizabeth Pomeranke

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUTLAND — Alma Elizabeth Pope Pomeranke, 91, passed away at 10:28 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020).

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Toluca, Pastor Nathan Johnson will officiate. There will be no visitation. Social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. John Lutheran Church, Toluca, or Snack Pack for Kids.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, is in charge of arrangements.

Alma was born June 12, 1929, in Streator, a daughter of Allan L. and Effay J. Vinecore Pope. She married Wayne w. Pomeranke on Oct. 1, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 19, 1995.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Petri, Minonk; one son, Jeff (Jan) Pomeranke, Rutland, and grandson, Brent Pomeranke, Joliet. Caring for her family was one of Alma's greatest joys. Her death leaves a hole in our hearts and we look forward to the day when we are reunited in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandchild.