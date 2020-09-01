 Skip to main content
Alma Elizabeth Pomeranke
RUTLAND — Alma Elizabeth Pope Pomeranke, 91, passed away at 10:28 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020).

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Toluca, Pastor Nathan Johnson will officiate. There will be no visitation. Social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. John Lutheran Church, Toluca, or Snack Pack for Kids.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, is in charge of arrangements.

Alma was born June 12, 1929, in Streator, a daughter of Allan L. and Effay J. Vinecore Pope. She married Wayne w. Pomeranke on Oct. 1, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 19, 1995.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Petri, Minonk; one son, Jeff (Jan) Pomeranke, Rutland, and grandson, Brent Pomeranke, Joliet. Caring for her family was one of Alma's greatest joys. Her death leaves a hole in our hearts and we look forward to the day when we are reunited in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband and a grandchild.

Alma was the National Baton Twirling Champion and state champion of Illinois for six years and taught baton twirling. Prior to her marriage, she was on the staff of the Vandercook School of Music. She worked for Dr. R.S. Moore, Dr. H.T. Barrett, and the Minonk State Bank.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Toluca. She taught Sunday School, Bible School and was an active member in the various church organizations.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.

