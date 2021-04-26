PAULDING, Ohio — Alma F. Potter, age 83, died Friday, April 23, 2021.

She was born September 15, 1937 in Iuka, IL, daughter of the late Doval Willis and Faye "Nettie" (Halfacre) Lowry. On September 5, 1958 she married Charles J. Potter who survives in Paulding, OH.

Alma is also survived by two daughters: Carol Drummond, Normal, IL, and Charlene Marion, Danvers, IL; two sisters: Treva (Roger) O'Brien, Washington, IL, and Rosa Mae Wylie, Mesa, TX; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Marion, of Maquoketa, IA.

She is also preceded in death by sons-in-law: Gregory Drummond and Steven Marion; brother, Randall Lowry; infant twin sisters: Esther and Easter Lowry; and a granddaughter, Ashley Drummond.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Shaun Matako officiating. She will be laid to rest in Glendale Memorial Gardens, Pekin, IL.

Visitation will be 12 Noon until 2 PM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or CHP Hospice.

