Alta B. "Toni" Hawkins

McLEAN — Alta B. "Toni" Hawkins, 85, of McLean, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care Center in Lincoln.

Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the McLean Cemetery with Mr. Tony Billingsley officiating.

Alta Bernice Barr was born on May 30, 1935, in Casey County, Kentucky, the daughter of Clifford R. and Delmar Osborne Barr. She was united in marriage with George D. Hawkins on December 19, 1952. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2001.

Surviving Toni are her children: Gary (Janet) Hawkins, Jeff (Brenda) Hawkins, Greg Hawkins, and Linda (Brad) May; one brother: Jim (Sue) Barr; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six brothers, two sisters and one great-grandson.

Toni was a member of the McLean Christian Church and McLean American Legion Auxiliary.

She was a homemaker and had worked many years at the Dixie Trucker's Home as a waitress. Toni's hobbies included playing cards, bowling, and gardening.

Memorials may be made to the McLean Christian Church.

Quiram Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

