BLOOMINGTON — Alta M. Jenkins, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:58 p.m. June 7, 2020, at her home.

A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to OSF Hospice.

Alta was born March 15, 1930, in Ottawa, the daughter of Harold and Edna Newtson Ball. She married Billy D. Jenkins on July 31, 1949, in Streator, and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2020. They would have celebrated 72 years of marriage this year.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol Randinelli, Bloomington; two grandchildren, Adam Randinelli, Glen Ellyn, and Abbi Carr, Bloomington; four great-grandchildren, Carter and Carlie Randinelli and Easton and Elliott Carr.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Hernandez; a grandson, Tony Hernandez; four brothers and three sisters.

Alta worked beside her husband in the family jewelry business for 40 years. She was an avid bridge player and golfer. She will be missed as an integral part of her grandchildren's lives.

