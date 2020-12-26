NORMAL - Alvin "Al" L. Christensen, 91, of Normal, IL passed away at 11:31 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Private family services will be held with interment at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be left to Christ Lutheran Church of Normal.

Al was born on August 28, 1929 in Dwight, IL, a son to James and Bertha (Hahn) Christensen. He married Ramona Eurich on June 24, 1951 in Streator. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2019.

Surviving are his children: Gary (Krysta) Christensen of Bloomington and Lisa (Dave Freese) Schiller of Normal; grandchildren: Stephen (Stacey) Christensen of Bloomington, Brenden Christensen of New York, Colton (Haley) Christensen of Bloomington, Logan Christensen of Chicago, and Kylie Christensen of Bloomington; great-grandsons: Winston and Levi; great-granddaughter, Palmer; and sister, Ruth Rinkenberger of Streater.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Glenn Christensen.

Al became a member of Christ Lutheran Church in 1966 where he served in several positions.