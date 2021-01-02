FLANAGAN - Alvin H. Eckhoff, 82, of Flanagan, IL passed away at 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care, Flanagan.

Private family services will be held Saturday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan with Pastor Matt Shields officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Center Cemetery, Flanagan.

Memorials may be made to HDSA IL Chapter P.O. 1454, Lake Villa, IL 60046.

Alvin was born December 15, 1938 in Pontiac, IL the son of Herman P. and Anna M. Gastmann Eckhoff. He married Eileen Ginzel on February 16, 1964 in Eureka, IL. She survives along with three children: Beth (Phil) Colan of Hudson, Joel (Dawn) Eckhoff of Flanagan, and Lynn (Anthony Barnes) Battice of Bloomington; one sister Mildred McKinley of Flanagan; and five grandchildren: Audrey Colan, Sydney and Drew Eckhoff, and Devin and Heather Battice.

Alvin was a member of the St. John's Lutheran church where he was on the council, in the choir, and Sunday school superintendent. He served in the Army National Guard was a member of the Flanagan American Legion Post # 456. He farmed in the Flanagan area and served on the Livingston County FS board, the Flanagan Elevator Board. He had graduated from Flanagan High School and served on the Flanagan Unit 4 School board.