NORMAL — Alyce Jeanne Taylor, 77 of Normal, died at 7:40 a.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Normal. She was a beloved wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.

Private family services will be held with burial at Avoca Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to PATH – a crisis hotline and social service agency (201 E. Grove St. #2a Bloomington, IL 61701) or Community Bible Fellowship (1131 State Rt. 251 El Paso, IL 61738). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, has charge of arrangements.

Alyce was born April 9, 1943 in Fairbury, a daughter of Benjamin E. and Melvis E. Gibb Sutton. They preceded her in death. She married Charles Allen Taylor on December 22, 1963 in Fairbury. He survives in Normal.

Other survivors include her children: Gayle (John) Rose of Greensboro, NC and Jeffrey Taylor of Bloomington; two grandchildren: Garrett (Jenny) Taylor and Grace Taylor; one great-grandson, Hudson; one sister, Sandra (Steve) Rieger of Forrest and one brother, Dale Sutton of Max Meadows, VA.