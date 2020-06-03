Andrew Adams

Drew was affectionately known as “PopTart” among family and friends. He was an avid shoe collector and video gamer. He had an infectious smile and loved having fun. He always wanted to live his best life and look good while doing it. He was funny, kind, confident, hardworking and warm. To know him was to love him.

It is evident by the memorials that have been placed at Spalding Field, Tommy Stewart and McKinley Field that Drew is loved by so many. As deeply as he was loved, so did he love. He loved his mother, who was his biggest advocate and No. 1 cheerleader and his father, who was his lifelong time coach and supporter. He also loved his sisters. He played the role of their protector. They will tell you he was hard on them but only because he wanted them to be the best they could be. He loved and was loved by his dogs, Graycie, Mabel and Broty; he loved to cuddle with them. And finally, he loved his friends, particularly his boys. If you saw one of the boys somewhere, they were all probably close by. From the beginning to the end, his loyalty to friends was and never will be questioned. He said it best during his recent virtual graduation: “Shoutout my day one homies since Barkstall. I love y'all.”