Andrew 'Andy' Gropp

NORMAL — Andrew "Andy" L. Gropp, 49 of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in Normal. Andy's celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Jason Collins officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The visitation and service will be limited to 50 people and masks will be required for all who attend. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Michele Gropp.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Andy was born on October 13, 1971 to DeAnn Gropp in Bloomington, Illinois. He married Michele Black on April 25, 1992 in Bloomington. He is survived by his Mother, DeAnn (Dennis) Sherman, Delavan, Wisconsin; his loving wife of 28 years; their children, Kayla (Sam) Poli and Tanya Black both of Bloomington; four grandchildren: Damian, Mikhail, Silas, Vasili and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his two step-brothers: Chris Sherman and Chad (Tina) Sherman both of Whitewater, Wisconsin.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eddadine and Enos Gropp, and cousin Rudy Hawkins.