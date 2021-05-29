SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Andrew David Cotner, 51, from Champaign, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday May 5, 2021, in San Diego after a long and tenacious battle with both cancer and poly cystic kidney disease.

Andrew was born on September 6, 1969 in Belvidere, the son of David and Trudi Cotner.

Andrew is survived by his brother, John of Petersburg; sisters: Caroline Griffith of Merritt Island, FL and Christina Selvig, of St. Petersburg, FL; step-father, Phil Klein of Danville; step-mother, Peggy Cotner of Merritt Island, FL; step-brother, Phil Klein Jr., of Sycamore, IL; nephews: Cael Cotner of Petersburg; Ethan Griffith of Merritt Island, FL; nieces: Mackenzie Cotner of Petersburg and Aubrey Griffith of Merritt Island, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In the fall of 1989, he enrolled at Brevard (FL) Community College, which was ranked fifth nationally among junior colleges. He had a 5-1 pitching record in the spring of 1990. That earned him a scholarship to Illinois State University, where he enrolled in the fall of 1990. The 6-foot, 190-pound, left-hander pitched for the ISU Redbirds as a junior in 1991.

He had a team-high 14 games started. He struck out 58 batters in 76 2/3 innings. He was second on the team in both innings pitched and strikeouts.