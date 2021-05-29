SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Andrew David Cotner, 51, from Champaign, passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday May 5, 2021, in San Diego after a long and tenacious battle with both cancer and poly cystic kidney disease.
Andrew was born on September 6, 1969 in Belvidere, the son of David and Trudi Cotner.
Andrew is survived by his brother, John of Petersburg; sisters: Caroline Griffith of Merritt Island, FL and Christina Selvig, of St. Petersburg, FL; step-father, Phil Klein of Danville; step-mother, Peggy Cotner of Merritt Island, FL; step-brother, Phil Klein Jr., of Sycamore, IL; nephews: Cael Cotner of Petersburg; Ethan Griffith of Merritt Island, FL; nieces: Mackenzie Cotner of Petersburg and Aubrey Griffith of Merritt Island, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In the fall of 1989, he enrolled at Brevard (FL) Community College, which was ranked fifth nationally among junior colleges. He had a 5-1 pitching record in the spring of 1990. That earned him a scholarship to Illinois State University, where he enrolled in the fall of 1990. The 6-foot, 190-pound, left-hander pitched for the ISU Redbirds as a junior in 1991.
He had a team-high 14 games started. He struck out 58 batters in 76 2/3 innings. He was second on the team in both innings pitched and strikeouts.
He was drafted by the New York Mets in the 20th round in the spring of 1991. He pitched in 42 games (mostly in relief) in parts of three minor league seasons with the Mets, averaging more than one strikeout per inning.
After his professional baseball career ended, Andrew went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University in kinesiology in 1996, and received his master's in sports management from the University of Illinois in 1998. While at Illinois, he served as a graduate assistant in baseball in 1997.
Andrew was an assistant baseball coach at Parkland College in 2016 and 2017 and was the pitching coach for the Normal Cornbelters in 2016 and 2017. He coached various youth travel teams in the area and also tutored many aspiring players, both hitters and pitchers.
Andrew was inducted into the Centennial HOF on March 21, 2021 when he received his plaque in an event attended by 50 friends and family members.
A memorial service for Andrew will be held in the Champaign area on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Details have not yet been finalized. Donations to the Andrew Cotner Trust to support scholarships for high school baseball and softball players can be made at Busey Bank.