SPRINGFIELD — Andrew James Vogel passed away on March 23, 2021 unexpectedly while visiting friends and family in New Canton, Illinois. He was born on July 6, 1988 to Donald and Ann Birchfield Vogel.

Andrew was a lifelong Springfield, Illinois resident attending Springfield Christian School and graduating from Lutheran High School in 2007. After High School he worked for various employers, the most recent being Springfield Capital Airport. He was a member of West Side Christian Church, I Worship Center and Trinity Lutheran Church at different stages of his life.

He is survived by his parents, sister, Deborah (Megan Kushner) Vogel Kushner; longtime companion, Katrina Calvin and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by all four grandparents: Robert and Irene Birchfield of Woodstock, IL, and Elmer and Mary Vogel of Cissna Park, IL, one aunt Virginia Carol Vogel and one cousin Kenneth Edward Vogel both of Lincoln, IL.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday April 1, 2021 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road. The family will greet friends on Wednesday March 31, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Bisch West. CDC guidelines will be followed and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.