SULLIVAN — Andrew Lee York Jr., 85, died of natural causes early April 17, 2020, at Mason Point, Sullivan.

He was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Tuscola, to Louise and Andrew L. York.

He requested cremation and no flowers.

Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola is proud to assist in final arrangements. The family will hold a memorial service for Lee when appropriate.

