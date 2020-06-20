NORMAL - Andrew P. Traum, 51, of Normal, passed away Thursday (June 18, 2020) at home.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Melissa Traum (Stallman); son, Ryan Traum; daughter, Abby Traum; mother, Mary Traum; brother, Michael (Deanna Kepka) Traum; nephew, Jonah, and niece, Evie; mother-in law, Judy Stallman; brother-in-law, Brett (Susan) Stallman; nephew Ben Stallman; and his four-legged buddy, Ziggy. Andy was preceded in death by his father, Andreas Traum, and father-in-law, Tom Stallman.
Andy worked in the IT department at Unit 5 as a data analyst/trainer and previously at FedEx/Kinko's. Andy enjoyed making memories and living life to its fullest. He had a kind heart, made everyone feel special and could keep any secret. He could fix anything electronic and would help anyone at the drop of a hat. Andy will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Anyone wishing to celebrate Andy's life is invited to join us for a celebration of life open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Traum's home. In honor of Andy, the attire is Hawaiian shirts as we share our memories of him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to cover medical expenses and continuing education for Ryan and Abby. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.beckmemorial.com.
