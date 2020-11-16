Andrew Reed Hines, Jr.

Andrew was a gentle soul of the Christian faith. He was in the process of working towards his GED to better his future. From the beginning of his life, he always had a smile on his face, could light up a room with his smile, facial expressions and laughter. His heart was bigger than life itself with love for family, friends like no other which many of his friends were his family, blood related did not matter to Andrew. Andrew was loved by so many, along with touching so many lives of others even if he didn't think so. He was always there to lend a hand to anyone that needed it, whether he had the time or not. He may not have had much, but what was his, Andrew gave to everyone such as, if anyone needed a place to sleep, food to eat, a place to shower, or just needed someone to talk to, he was there. He enjoyed riding bikes, working on cars, fishing, playing checkers with his grandfather, playing video games, loving his dogs/cats, being outside in the fresh air, and just being a goofy kid, teenager to a young man. Many people may not have known that Andrew was battling depression, but he continued to put a smile on his face every day, looking to brighter, better days ahead.