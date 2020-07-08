Andrew Zimmerman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DANVERS — Andrew W. “Andy” Zimmerman, 57, of Danvers, passed away Friday (July 3, 2020) at his home.

He was born Dec. 18, 1962, in Bloomington, to Wayne and Deloris Sanders Zimmerman. He married Andrea “Dawn” French in Mackinaw, on May 30, 1992. She survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Sarah (Andrew) Taets, Kewanee; and Rachel DeGroot and Erin Zimmerman, both of Congerville; two grandchildren, Emma and Hadleigh, with another one on the way in December; his mother, Deloris Zimmerman, Washington; two brothers, Derrin Zimmerman, East Peoria, and Joel (Heidi) Zimmerman, Murphysboro; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father and one sister-in-law, Cheryl.

Andy graduated from Dee-Mack High School and was a United States Navy veteran, serving on the USS Enterprise. He was an electronics technician for the United States Postal Service in Peoria, and had also owned his own sound company, AZ Tech Sound.

Andy was an avid reader, handyman, mechanic and scholar of many things. Family was very important to Andy, and he was a hard worker who provided for them. One could always count on Andy to reach out and help others in a time of need. His supervisor indicated he was one of the most reliable and dedicated employees she's ever had.