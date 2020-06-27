× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANCHOR -- Andy Brucker, 38, of Anchor, passed away at 1:09pm, June 25, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Pastor Caleb Phillips will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4-8:00pm, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.

Memorials may be made to an education fund for his daughter, Presley Brucker at Peoples State Bank of Colfax.

Andy was born March 2, 1982, in Bloomington, the son of Brian and Linda Jones Brucker.

Surviving are his mother, Linda (Terry) Bane of Colfax; father, Brian (Lori Osborne) Brucker of Saybrook; daughter, Presley Jean Brucker at home; sister, Gwen (Chad) Oyer of Towanda; aunts and uncles, Susan (Jim) Henkel of Normal, Jill Graham of Normal, Julie (Shawn) Milling of Bloomington, Richard (Debbie) Jones of Arrowsmith, and Lloyd (Jocelyn) Jones of Jacksonville, FL.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Delmar and Joyce Jones; paternal grandparents, James and Lois Brucker; and uncle, Mike Graham.