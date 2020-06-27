ANCHOR -- Andy Brucker, 38, of Anchor, passed away at 1:09pm, June 25, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Pastor Caleb Phillips will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4-8:00pm, Monday, June 29, 2020, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for his daughter, Presley Brucker at Peoples State Bank of Colfax.
Andy was born March 2, 1982, in Bloomington, the son of Brian and Linda Jones Brucker.
Surviving are his mother, Linda (Terry) Bane of Colfax; father, Brian (Lori Osborne) Brucker of Saybrook; daughter, Presley Jean Brucker at home; sister, Gwen (Chad) Oyer of Towanda; aunts and uncles, Susan (Jim) Henkel of Normal, Jill Graham of Normal, Julie (Shawn) Milling of Bloomington, Richard (Debbie) Jones of Arrowsmith, and Lloyd (Jocelyn) Jones of Jacksonville, FL.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Delmar and Joyce Jones; paternal grandparents, James and Lois Brucker; and uncle, Mike Graham.
Andy graduated from Ridgeview High School in 2000. During high school he was a member of the band, football, basketball, and track teams. He was also a member of the 4H and FFA.
He had a love for his heritage and for farming. Andy farmed with his dad and they began Brucker BrAnd Farms in the McLean County area. You would often see Andy honoring his heritage by wearing his Grandpa Brucker’s hat or his Grandpa Jones bib overalls.
Andy enjoyed attending Stock Car races and helping in the pits.
Andy was passionate about music. He shared his passion with those around him wherever he went, from backyard barbecues playing with Chris Corkery, to festival stages. He built countless friendships in the music community, and was an integral and entertaining force in several bands, including: Sagebrush, Jonny B and the Tuffy Town Mafia, Farmageddon, Woodland Remedy, and Jeni B. & The Bee-Side Boy’s.
Andy’s infectious smile touched many lives and will be missed!
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
