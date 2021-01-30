LAKE BLOOMINGTON — Angie J. Jobe, 70, of Lake Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her home.

There will be no services or visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born March 1, 1950 in Bloomington, daughter of William Dean and Betty Hursh Beer. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Darral Beer.

Surviving are her children: Lance (Ginger) Beer of Bloomington, Melissa (Scott) Wells of Aledo and Ross Jobe of Normal; and her significant other of over 20 years, Earl Farrell, with whom she made her home. Also surviving are two grandchildren: Kennedy Wells and Madelyn Jobe; and one brother, Barry (Donna) Beer of Florida.

Angie was a 1968 graduate of Bloomington High School. She worked several years as a supervisor in food service for Unit 5 and over 20 years at So Convenient in Normal.

Angie greatest enjoyment was traveling with Earl. Some of her favorite places to travel were Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Canada and the East coast.