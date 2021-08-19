GIBSON CITY — Ann Bayles-Nafziger, 57, of Gibson City, passed away at 6:37 a.m., August 18, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax. Pastor Kevin Summers will be officiating.

Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.

Visitation will be held from 1-5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021, also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or Illinois Draft Horse and Mule Association.

Ann was born March 16, 1964, in Gibson City, the daughter of Ronald and Lillian Peifer Bayles.

She married Jeremy Nafziger on May 17, 1997, in Leroy. He survives.

Also surviving are her father, Ronald "Lard" Bayles of Colfax; mother, Lillian Bayles of Normal; sister, Rhonda "George" Bayles of Indianapolis, IN; and several aunts, uncles, and one nephew.

Ann worked for over 30 years for Combe Laboratories in Rantoul.

Her most recent position was working as the secretary and treasurer for the Illinois Draft Horse and Mule Association.

Ann had a love and passion for mini horses and draft horses. She brought joy, smiles, and comfort to many people by sowing her horses, driving them in parades, visiting nursing homes and making wishes come true for sick children.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com