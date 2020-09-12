× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Ann Boylan, 88, of Bloomington, died at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

Her funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, with Monsignor Douglas Hennessy officiating. There will be no visitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or Holy Trinity Church.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born June 24, 1932 in Lochgelly, WV, daughter of Matthew and Annie Baird Reid. She married George Boylan on May 10, 1954 in Detroit, MI, he preceded her in death on August 5, 2017. She was also preceded in death by one son, George J. Boylan; one daughter, Joann M. Nord and a grandson, Nicholas Boylan.