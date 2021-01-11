BLOOMINGTON — Ann Elizabeth Dennison, 78, of Bloomington, passed away from recently diagnosed late-stage multiple myeloma on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters.
Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting with arrangements. There will be a private family Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington with Father Dustin Schultz officiating. A Celebration of Life with extended family and friends will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather.
Ann was born on September 19, 1942, in Quincy, IL, to George E. Stipp and Virginia Forrest Stipp Dieckhoff. She married Robert Edgar Dennison on April 27, 1963, in Paris, IL. They moved to Bloomington in 1969.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert; their daughters: Michelle (Eric) Carlborg of Solana Beach, CA, Stephanie (Michael) Hagerty of Bloomington, IL, and Jennifer (Thomas) Laird of Northfield, IL; her beloved sister Mary (Joseph) Tweedy of Miami, FL; and her ten grandchildren: Haley, Griffin, Beau, and Paige Carlborg; Merideth, Faith, Hadley, and Iris Hagerty; and Jack and Charlie Laird.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jonques Stipp Small Aldridge, and her brother George Stipp.
Ann attended Illinois State University and Indiana State University. She worked at American Airlines in Los Angeles, CA, before a long and fulfilling career as a homemaker and mother. She loved to volunteer in the library and classrooms at St. Clare and Holy Trinity Grade Schools and served as a Brownie, Girl Scout, and 4-H Leader. As one of the original "dance moms," she shuttled her three girls to and from Janet Hayslip Dance Studio for twelve years. Ann was a lifelong bridge player and enjoyed her monthly games with her close friends. In her free time, she loved to read, garden, sew, needlepoint, see art exhibits, and attend the theater. Traveling the globe with her husband, the only continent they had yet to visit was Antarctica. Ann enjoyed precious time with her grandchildren attending numerous sporting events, theater and musical performances, dance recitals, and graduations. She will be remembered for her generosity, compassion, and dedication to her close friends and family.
Her family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Heritage Manor, Martin Health, and OSF Hospice Care, all of Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, Illinois 60607 or online at www.donate.mercyhome.org. This Catholic organization held a special place in Ann's heart as it was the high school home of a dear family friend, Kimberly Davis.
