BLOOMINGTON — Ann Elizabeth Dennison, 78, of Bloomington, passed away from recently diagnosed late-stage multiple myeloma on Saturday, January 9, 2021. She was at Martin Health Center, Bloomington, surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters.

Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting with arrangements. There will be a private family Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna in Bloomington with Father Dustin Schultz officiating. A Celebration of Life with extended family and friends will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather.

Ann was born on September 19, 1942, in Quincy, IL, to George E. Stipp and Virginia Forrest Stipp Dieckhoff. She married Robert Edgar Dennison on April 27, 1963, in Paris, IL. They moved to Bloomington in 1969.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert; their daughters: Michelle (Eric) Carlborg of Solana Beach, CA, Stephanie (Michael) Hagerty of Bloomington, IL, and Jennifer (Thomas) Laird of Northfield, IL; her beloved sister Mary (Joseph) Tweedy of Miami, FL; and her ten grandchildren: Haley, Griffin, Beau, and Paige Carlborg; Merideth, Faith, Hadley, and Iris Hagerty; and Jack and Charlie Laird.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jonques Stipp Small Aldridge, and her brother George Stipp.