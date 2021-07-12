BLOOMINGTON — Ann M. Musselman, 64, of Bloomington, IL formerly of Deer Park, TX passed away at 2:13 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private family funeral service will be at Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington with Rev. David Glesne officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Deer Park United Methodist Church or Deer Park Education Foundation in Texas.

Ann was born April 21,1957 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of W. Jack and Patricia (Thomas) Musselman.

Surviving is her brother Brad (Sarah) Musselman of Bloomington; nephew Jordan Musselman (Janae, Alexis, Gracie, Sophia, Reagan and Kamden); niece Kylie Smith (Nick, Wyatt, Callahan and Sawyer); nephew Tate Musselman (Liz and Jack); and nephew Parker Musselman. Ann is also survived by her dear and devoted friend Karen Kuntz.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ann was a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan University. Ann had a beautiful voice that she shared with her church choir, the chorus of the Houston opera and as music teacher in the Deer Park school district in Texas. Ann will be remembered by her many friends in Texas. In her giving spirit Ann was a doner to Gift of Hope of Illinois.