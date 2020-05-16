× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Ann Scott Jordan, a member of Holy Trinity Parish and resident of Bloomington for over fifty years, died at the age of 90 at Heritage Health, Bloomington on May 10, 2020, Mother's Day. She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery under a clear, striking blue Illinois sky. We are thankful God took her home in comfort after a long and giving life.

Ann was born in Pittston, Pa., and graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1948. Her parents were Charles A. Scott and Mary Kelly Scott. Her son Paul (go Saints!) and daughter-in-law Kimberly Broshous Jordan predeceased her a few years ago.

Ann was the mother of Leo John, Esq. of Dallas, Texas, Mike (Patty) of Richton Park, Paul (dec'd), Terri Lantz (Doug) of Bloomington. Ann raised her family in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Bloomington. Ann was grandmother to Patrick, Andrew, Alyson (Steve), Sydney (Michael), Cale (MarQuetta), Bridget, Tess, Meg; great-grandmother to Keeley, and Aunt Ann to countless Scott and Jordan family members. Other extended family members, much loved by Ann, are Kelsey (Dr. Michael) Endris and children Paige, Olivia, Luke, Nora; as well as MarQuetta's daughter, Mariyah and Michael Booth's son, Brayden. Ann is also survived by her sister, Carol (Jim) Ruane of Elizabeth, N.J., and her former husband, Leo J. Jordan, Esq.