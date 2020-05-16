BLOOMINGTON — Ann Scott Jordan, a member of Holy Trinity Parish and resident of Bloomington for over fifty years, died at the age of 90 at Heritage Health, Bloomington on May 10, 2020, Mother's Day. She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery under a clear, striking blue Illinois sky. We are thankful God took her home in comfort after a long and giving life.
Ann was born in Pittston, Pa., and graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1948. Her parents were Charles A. Scott and Mary Kelly Scott. Her son Paul (go Saints!) and daughter-in-law Kimberly Broshous Jordan predeceased her a few years ago.
Ann was the mother of Leo John, Esq. of Dallas, Texas, Mike (Patty) of Richton Park, Paul (dec'd), Terri Lantz (Doug) of Bloomington. Ann raised her family in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Bloomington. Ann was grandmother to Patrick, Andrew, Alyson (Steve), Sydney (Michael), Cale (MarQuetta), Bridget, Tess, Meg; great-grandmother to Keeley, and Aunt Ann to countless Scott and Jordan family members. Other extended family members, much loved by Ann, are Kelsey (Dr. Michael) Endris and children Paige, Olivia, Luke, Nora; as well as MarQuetta's daughter, Mariyah and Michael Booth's son, Brayden. Ann is also survived by her sister, Carol (Jim) Ruane of Elizabeth, N.J., and her former husband, Leo J. Jordan, Esq.
Ann outlived all her dear group of friends who held season tickets for IWU and ISU basketball. Ann and her friends, like sisters to each other, spent Saturday mornings at Perkins, enjoyed Tuesday night dinners at The Ozark House, and every time they went to Beningo's. Ann's house was high school central to friends of Paul and Terri. If the door happened to be locked, everyone knew where to find the (barely) hidden key to make themselves at home.
Ann's unselfish nature was helping the working poor and homeless of Bloomington-Normal. Her volunteer career began as a library assistant at Stevenson Elementary School, continued to St. Clare Elementary, Holy Trinity Grade School, and Central Catholic High School. She ran the food pantry and soup kitchen at Holy Trinity Parish for decades and served as the president of the St. Vincent de Paul Society – Holy Trinity Center for several years. Ann shared many friends in every walk of life — from the homeless to the Obamas.
In helping the less fortunate among us, Ann followed the kind example of her mother, Mary Kelley Scott — who fed hobos and travelers along the Reading Railroad line which ran a few feet in front of her house in Pittston.
Ann's generosity, love of family and life, love of Ireland and her Irish heritage, were all admired qualities.
Blessings and good-bye Mom. May God take you peacefully and hold you close.
Ann's arrangements are being handled by Carmody Flynn Funeral Home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Words of comfort may be left online at www.carmodyflynn.com.
Donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 705 N. Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IL 61701, will be most welcome, especially during the Covid pandemic. Ann and her family greatly thank her caregivers at Heritage Health and her doctor, Jack Spaniol, M.D., of Bloomington.
