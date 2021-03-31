CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Ann Sheila Bainbridge Grass passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after a three and half year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was born April 18, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Harold M. and Eleanor Power Bainbridge. Most of her early life was spent in Des Moines, IA and Bloomington, IL where she graduated from Trinity High School. She earned her nursing degree at Mercy School of Nursing in Urbana, IL and attended classes at the University of Illinois where she met her husband, Frank Grass whom she married in 1969. Ann worked as a Registered Nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and later at St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, IN, at Alief General and Methodist Hospitals in Houston, TX, and thirty four years as a labor and delivery nurse at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
In 2003 Ann was selected for "The Great One Hundred" which honors the 100 best nurses out of the 60,000 in North Carolina. Ann had a passion for helping victims of domestic violence and became an advocate to enhance awareness of the increased incidence of domestic violence against pregnant women.
Always a caregiver, Ann attended St. Gabriel Catholic Church where she volunteered on the Health Ministry for several years in the blood pressure screening service. Her caring nature was broad. She once rescued a hummingbird that had become entangled in a spider web, and saved it by taking it to a hummingbird rehabilitation facility. In retirement, she returned to the nursery, but this time it was the kitten nursery at the CMPD Animal Care and Control facility where she joined a team that feeds abandoned kittens turned in to the shelter.
Ann is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Frank Grass; children: Jennifer (Kollen) Pyle of Winston-Salem, NC, Shannon (Travis) Williams also of Winston-Salem, NC, and Sean (Corrina) Grass of Belmont, NC; and eight grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Katherine Alt and brother, Thomas Bainbridge (both formerly from Bloomington) and his wife, Barb, all of Lexington, NC.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Tribute & Tallent Funerals and Cremations is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Levine Cancer Institute, Gynecologic Oncology Research Fund, Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.