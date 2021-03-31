CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Ann Sheila Bainbridge Grass passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after a three and half year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was born April 18, 1946 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Harold M. and Eleanor Power Bainbridge. Most of her early life was spent in Des Moines, IA and Bloomington, IL where she graduated from Trinity High School. She earned her nursing degree at Mercy School of Nursing in Urbana, IL and attended classes at the University of Illinois where she met her husband, Frank Grass whom she married in 1969. Ann worked as a Registered Nurse at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and later at St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, IN, at Alief General and Methodist Hospitals in Houston, TX, and thirty four years as a labor and delivery nurse at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.

In 2003 Ann was selected for "The Great One Hundred" which honors the 100 best nurses out of the 60,000 in North Carolina. Ann had a passion for helping victims of domestic violence and became an advocate to enhance awareness of the increased incidence of domestic violence against pregnant women.