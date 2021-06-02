LINCOLN — Anna B. Bode, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Atlanta. A Rosary Prayer Service will be led at 10:30 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Thomas Taylor officiating. Cremation Rites will then be accorded. Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln.

Anna B. Schmitz was born November 9, 1938, in Springfield, the daughter of Alfred C. and Ellen T. (Kelly) Schmitz. She was united in marriage to James F. Bode on October 18, 1958. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2019.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Anna is survived by one daughter, Margaret Ann Rubenacker; two grandsons: Cory (Stacy Miller) Rubenacker and Eric Rubenacker; five great-grandchildren: Jaelynn, Jaxon, Kyleigh, Brennan, and Tinley; four sisters: Teresa (Terry) Tinsley, Kathleen (John) Jones, Mary (John) Fox, and Madonna (Randy) Cox; and one brother, Larry Schmitz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one son James P. Bode, sister-in-law Patricia Schmitz, and sister Madonna Schmitz.

Anna was a graduate of St. Joseph's Grade School in Springfield and Ursaline Academy in 1956. She had worked at Krueger Elevator, 1st National Bank of Lincoln, Family Medical Center in Lincoln, and as a secretary for Corey Leonard Shelter Insurance. Anna was a member of Holy Family Church in Lincoln and the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.