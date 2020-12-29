WOOD RIVER - Anna M. McNeight, 75, formerly of Michigan, passed away December 21, 2020 at her home.
Born March 21, 1945 in Lincoln, IL, she was a daughter of Winfield Bates, Sr. and Julia (Blum) Bates.
Anna spent many years as an educator. She taught biology in Richmond, MI, sat on the school board in East China, MI, and taught at the Roeper School in Bloomfield Hills, MI. In 1995 she went to work for the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI as an engineer, retiring in 2008. She loved animals and was a powerful advocate for the environment. In her retirement, she was active with the organization Partners for Pets in St. Jacob, IL and enjoyed tending to her yard and taking care of her beloved pets.
Survivors include two sons: Neil (Christine) McNeight of Manchester, MO and Mark McNeight of Virginia; a grandson, Benno McNeight; and her siblings: Warren (Judy) Bates of Hudson, IL, Emmy Beth Bates of Dalton, IL, Deborah Bates of Clinton, IL, Dan (Jean) Bates and Eric (Debbie) Bates, all of Normal, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Winfield "Ed" Bates, Jr.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Partners for Pets.
