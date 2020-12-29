Anna M. McNeight

Anna spent many years as an educator. She taught biology in Richmond, MI, sat on the school board in East China, MI, and taught at the Roeper School in Bloomfield Hills, MI. In 1995 she went to work for the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI as an engineer, retiring in 2008. She loved animals and was a powerful advocate for the environment. In her retirement, she was active with the organization Partners for Pets in St. Jacob, IL and enjoyed tending to her yard and taking care of her beloved pets.