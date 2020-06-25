× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PONTIAC — Annabelle M. Perra, 89, of Pontiac, died at 6:05 a.m. Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Annabelle's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the humane society. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Annabelle was born April 29, 1931, in DePue, a daughter of Joseph and Marie Hrovat Ambrose. She married Gerald J. “Jerry” Perra on Oct. 16, 1953, in Tustin, Calif. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2009.

Survivors include one daughter, Jayne (Steve) Hayward, Champaign; one brother, Eugene Ambrose, Pensacola, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Annabelle was educated in DePue schools and Illinois Valley Community College. She was employed at St. James Hospital in the lab as a lab tech, retiring in 1981. Annabelle enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing and crafts.

