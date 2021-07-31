BLOOMINGTON — Anne M. Eaton, 84, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Martin Healthcare Center, Westminster Village, Bloomington.

She was born July 4, 1937 in San Antonio, TX, daughter of Elizabeth Miller Moore and E. Otis Moore and grew up in Gonzales, TX, where the first shot for Texas Independence was fired.

Anne attended Agnes Scott College and graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, where Anne and David met. They have been married for 60 years.

Surviving are: her husband, David of Bloomington; three children: Anne M. (David) Hickey of Highland, IL, Carlton (Lorraine) Eaton of Atlanta, GA and Philip Eaton of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Sarah Hickey, Olivia Hickey and Miller (Maddie) Eaton. Also surviving is one brother, Otis Moore of Kerrville, TX.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and one brother, Robert Moore.

Anne served as Director of Christian Education for the First Presbyterian Church, Normal. She served as Moderator of Mission Presbytery. Anne was co-director of Agape Dome Christian Retreat Center, which she and David built and operated in Fischer Texas after retirement. She served as a President of B-N League of Women Voters.

Visitation and placement of ashes will be at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium, 2000 E. College Ave, Normal at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 am Sunday, following the standard Sunday morning worship at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission, Peacemaking and Justice c/o First Presbyterian Church, Normal or OSF Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice.

