Anthony Goodwin

Tony married Coty Lee (Zehr) on May 25, 2008; they were married for 12 years. Together, Coty and Tony lived in Roselle, before moving to Austin, Texas, 10 years ago. They loved being entertained by their two Shih Tzus, Wicket Fisticuffs (12) and Gonzo Barkley (10). During their marriage they loved to travel, exploring places like Big Bend National Park, Munich, the UK, Italy, Prague and Vienna. Nothing made a trip better than eating, drinking and seeing the countryside by train together.

Tony worked as a senior 3-D character modeler for 10 years at Twisted Pixel Games, where he loved his job and colleagues. With their support he continued his education with supplemental classes throughout his career. Tony had a larger than life personality. Known for his infectious laughter and uproarious voice, he was often considered the “Life of the Party.” He enjoyed spending time on the water in Central Texas fishing for bass or floating the river. Cooking was his passion and one of the many ways he showed love for his family and friends. He enjoyed entertaining and telling stories over a delicious meal. Tony also loved cycling, owning five bicycles for all types of riding. He was a member of the bicycling club “The Skellies” and did numerous long-distance rides, the longest being the 100 mile Shiner ride, which he did twice. Tony was an avid fan of roller derby in Chicago and Austin. In 2011 he was a founding member #01 of the Texas Rollergirls Hell Marys Fan Club and used his voice and vuvuzela to support his favorite teams.