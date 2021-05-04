BLOOMINGTON — Anthony "Tony" Harold Strebe, 32, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was born June 15, 1988 in Bloomington, son of Harold and Karen (Koos) Strebe.

Surviving are his parents, Harold and Karen of Bloomington; three sisters: Catherine (Chad) Burton of Fort Campbell, KY, Elizabeth (Benjamin) Bortz, and Christiana Strebe, both of Bloomington. He is also survived by his three nephews: Caleb, Christian, and Collin Burton.

Anthony attended Bloomington High School, Heartland Community College, and Illinois State University where he graduated Cum Laude. Anthony recently earned his Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois Law School. While attending Southern Illinois Law School, Anthony completed an internship at the public defenders office and volunteered at the domestic violence clinic. Anthony was studying for the bar exam when he became ill and passed away.

Anthony enjoyed literature and studying and discussing history, especially with his father and nephews. He enjoyed the culinary arts and trying new recipes. Anthony was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed.