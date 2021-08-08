HUDSON — Anthony "Tony" M. Kaupp, 60, of Hudson, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home.

Tony and twin brother Tim were born on September 24, 1960, in Pontiac, IL, to Harold Kaupp and Virginia (Farrell) Morenz, both preceding him in death. Tony and Tim, at age 5, were raised in Gridley, IL by Harold and Wava (Geiger) Kaupp. They graduated from Gridley High School in 1979. Tony married his wife, Donna Gerdes of Saunemin, IL, she survives, on February 2, 1991. They lived in Meadows, IL for 22 years while raising their two children. They have resided in Hudson, IL for the last 8 years. Tony and Donna have lived life for their kids and grandkids daily. Son, Nevin Trachsel, of Downs, IL, and granddaughter Kamila. Daughter, Hayle (Zach) Palen, granddaughter Madison, and soon to be grandson Oliver, of Forrest, IL. His granddaughters, Kamila and Madison, were truly the light and joy of his soul. He loved them deeply.

He worked at Martin Brower for 20 years, where he met his wife Donna. After closing, he then worked for JBS United of Gridley, IL for 22 years. Tony was a guy who went above and beyond what he was called to do in his work. He worked hard and sacrificially to support and love his family.

Tony is survived by his loving Mom, Wava and (Johnny, Uncle-Dad) Kaupp; his siblings: Tim (Betty) Kaupp of Gridley, Troy (Jenna) Kaupp of Flanagan, Trent (Erin) Kaupp and Tiffney (Tony) Palmer of Gridley; Kelli (Ted) Perkins, Sandy (Chad) Saxon, Tye (Penny) Raymer, Todd Raymer and Karri Hill all residing in AL. He is also survived and adored by many nieces and nephews. He was always thinking of them, looking out for them and loving them to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Tamie Kaupp and Tod Kaupp, son and daughter of Harold and Wava; grandparents: Walter and Esther (Rinkenberger) Kaupp of Gridley, IL, Denzel and Rosella (Geiger) Cooper of Hudson, IL, Glen Farrell of Gridley, IL, Florence (Farrell) Kinsella of Bloomington, IL; also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tony truly loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved to go fishing, golfing and going to the annual Kaupp hotel overnights. He loved to stay up playing games, telling stories, and loving his kin.

All Services will be held at Christ Community Church of Gridley. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 3 – 7 p.m. Funeral will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, with visitation prior from 10:00 – 10:45. Services starting at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Hinthorn Cemetery, Lake Bloomington. (Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is assisting the family with services.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude, in honor of Hunter Gerdes, late great-nephew of Tony and Donna. Tony and his family members have participated in the annual golf outing over the past years, where undoubtedly, Tony's team proudly held the spot of last place!