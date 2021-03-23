PONTIAC — Archie "Mac" Edward McCorvie III, 73, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Pontiac. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mac was born August 2, 1947, in Sullivan, IL., the son of Archie E. and Ruth (Kohlhauff) McCorvie II. He married Mary Helen Gassensmith on August 9, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are: his son: Nathan (Christine) McCorvie of Verona, WI; two grandchildren: Kate and Samuel McCorvie: two sisters: Nancy (Dick Newhard) McCorvie of Hoffman Estates, and Mary (Mark Wagner) McCorvie of Carbondale; one brother: William "Bill" McCorvie of Bethany, IL.; one sister-in-law: Marilyn (Roger) Headley of Pontiac; and eleven nieces and nephews: Max McCorvie-Newhard, Katie Wagner, Niki Wagner, Brandy McCorvie, Kane Hurelbrink, Kaley Hurelbrink, Layla Creek, Jordan McCorvie, Dylan McCorvie, KesLee Jex, and Jaxson McCorvie-Newhard. He is also survived by his cats: Riley and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his father, Archie E. McCorvie II.