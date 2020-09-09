Archie R. Hodges

His memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ Uniting in Lexington for close family and friends as we are limited to 50 persons inside the building. The Rev. Jan Proeber will officiate. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. before the service at church. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required to be worn properly and social distancing is to be maintained by the guidelines. Burial of cremated remains will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lexington, following services, with full military rites. Memorials can be made to Peace Meal or the Elmo F. Hill American Legion Post 291, which he was a long-time member of.