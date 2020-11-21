 Skip to main content
Aretha A. Atwater

CARBON CLIFF — Aretha A. Atwater, 57, of Carbon Cliff, formerly of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis.

A Livestreamed Service will be broadcast on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Memorials may be left to the family.

Aretha was born March 5, 1963 in Cooter, MO, the daughter of Percy and Gladys Atwater.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Jordan Atwater, Christine Atwater; parents, Percy and Gladys; grandchildren: Tristan and Akhari; siblings: Ann (Tony) Perry, Marla Atwater and Chris Atwater; nephews: Kairee, Dominique and Jalen.

