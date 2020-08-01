MINONK - Arlene Ann deFreese, 78, of Minonk, passed away at 4:37 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at OSF Richard L Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born February 27, 1942 in Bloomington, IL to Harry and Lorene (Punke) May. She married Richard deFreese on July 27, 1968 in Benson, IL. He died on January 14, 1998 in Minonk, IL.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Eldon and Larry.
Surviving are two daughters Debra (Kenneth) Goewey of Chillicothe, IL, Denise (Chad) Garey of Carlock, IL; one son David deFreese of Peoria; and two grandchildren Chanise Garey and Chase Garey.Arlene worked part time for Leiken Law Office in Minonk and Minonk State Bank when she wasn't taking care of her family as a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of Benson Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Pastor Randy Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Minonk Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
