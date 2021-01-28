HUNTLEY — Arlene Halder, 94, of Huntley, formerly of Aurora, IL passed away, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at White Oaks at Huntley. She was born May 5, 1926 in Beaver Crossing, NE, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Schweitzer) Oswald. She married Charles N. Halder, Jr. on July 31, 1949 in Peoria. She was a member of Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora where she enjoyed teaching at vacation bible school and later attended First Baptist Church in Geneva.

Arlene volunteered at Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora in the early 90's. Her hobbies included gardening, photography, travel, and painting. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons: Steven (Penny) Halder of Montgomery, IL, Thomas (Pamela) Halder of Montgomery, IL and Scott Halder of Lake Worth, FL; six grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one brother, Joseph (Virginia) Oswald, and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her granddaughter, Heather Halder; and three brothers: Herbert Oswald, Donald Oswald, Ken Oswald; and six sisters: Ethel Roth, Gertrude Schimel, Ruth Raymer, Lois Wilson, Erma Christiansen, and Bonnie Jean Hammontree.

Services will be private. Burial will be at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia.

For more information go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196.