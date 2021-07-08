WAYNE CITY — Arnold Paul Shawback passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 5:26 p.m., at his home in Wayne City, IL with his family by his side.

Arnold was born February 5, 1936 at home in Newtown Township, IL to Levi Arnold and Margaret (Bennington) Shawback. Arnold was married to Sharon Davis on March 31, 1956. They had eight children and 40 years together before she passed in 1996. In 1998 he married Judy (Chambliss) Bazzell who survives.

Arnold wore many hats in his lifetime. He was a Baptist Deacon for many years. He began his working career at 14 when his parents dropped him off at an Italian grocery store where he lived and worked. He dug many of the stone quarry pits in Livingston county. He worked as a mechanic at Goodin's gas station, drove a semi truck and a wrecker, pumped septic tanks, and worked for farmers. His last 25-30 years, he worked for roofing companies first Union Roofing in Chenoa, IL then Advanced Wayne Cain in Urbana, IL as a mechanic. He retired from Advanced in 2011. If Arnold could not fix it, he knew who to call to get it done. He loved to work with his hands and did whatever he had to do to support his family. Arnold's only hobby was camping and traveling. The thing he really loved was his church and family; he loved to visit and talk about years gone by. Arnold was a member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Judy of Wayne City, IL; three sons: Paul Arnold (Ethel) of Bloomington, IL; Gary Thomas (Jina) of Pontiac, IL and Rodney of Chenoa, IL; three daughters: Sharon Kay (Frank) Schneider of Kenosha, WI; Robin Shawback, and Margaret Shawback of Alton, IL; a sister, Mary Edinger of Pontiac, IL and a brother, Billy Shawback of Dana, IL. Arnold has 13 grandchildren: eight grandsons: Christopher and Michael Shawback of Bloomington, IL; Adam (Davina) Shawback of Fairbury, IL; Andrew (Tiffany) Reif of Las Cruces, NM; Nathan Shawback of Alton, IL; Timothy (Alyssa) Reif of Decatur, IL; Levi Arnold Shawback of Pontiac, IL and Daniel Schneider of Kenosha, WI; five granddaughters: Anastasia Shawback of Bloomington, IL; Rosemarie Gwannanji (Dobgima) of Indianapolis, IN; Rebecca (Tyler) Fraze of Decatur, IL; Eliza Wittig and Gracie Shawback of Pontiac, IL. Also, there are 15 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Ben Ralston of Park Hill, OK; Stan Davis of TN, Stephen Chambliss of Atlanta, GA and Tim (Tammy) Chambliss of Dahlgren, IL. He also has several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Arnold was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Elaine Davis, his parents, grandparents, a brother, Bobby, two daughters: Sharna Reif and Alice Marie, two sisters-in-law: Lola Ralston and Ellen Cole, two brothers-in-law: Duane and Allen "Sonny" Davis, and a mother-in-law, Barbara Chambliss.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Wayne City, with Bro. Keith Braddock and Bro. Steve Hamson officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8:00 p.m. on July 9, 2021 at the Olive Branch Baptist Church from 5-8:00 p.m. A short visitation and burial will follow the funeral service at the Chenoa Township Cemetery in Chenoa, IL at 4:30 p.m. Young Funeral Home of Wayne City, IL has been entrusted to provide arrangements.

Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.youngfuneralhomellc.com.