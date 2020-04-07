TOLUCA — Arthur L. Pitts, 89, of Toluca, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (April 5, 2020) at Evenglow Inn, Pontiac.
Private family services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Toluca with Rev. Nathan Johnson officiating. Military rites will follow at the cemetery. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial home, Toluca, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Greater Peoria Honor Flight or to St. John's Lutheran Church, Toluca.
He was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Chicago, the son of LeRoy and Hattie Gritton Pitts. He married his childhood friend and eventually sweetheart Gloria Kaye Maack on Dec. 4, 1955, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Toluca. They started their life together in Chicago, but, from June 1958 on, Toluca was their home. Kaye died March 31, 2010.
Surviving are two children, DiAnn (Larry) Kuehn, Lacon; and Jeannie (Ron) Minnaert, Pontiac; a daughter-in-law, Sandy (Bill) Luning, Wenona; six grandchildren, Kenny (Tatia) Kuehn, Brittney (Ryan) Leech, Tyler Kuehn, Kymberlee (Brett) McKinley, Kale (Jodi) Minnaert and A.J. Mobley-Pitts; and nine great-grandchildren, Charlotte Kuehn, Cassidy and Kai Leech; Hank and Lucy McKinley; Scout and Remle Minnaert; Connor and Dylan Mobley; with number 10 Baby Minnaert coming in July.
He loved them all.
