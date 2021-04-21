OSWEGO — Arthur M. Galli, 95 of Oswego, IL, passed away Tuesday April 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 23, 1925 in Peru, IL, son of Mazzu and Pearl (Kramer) Galli.

Art proudly served In the United States Navy during World War II on the Destroyer Escort the USS Crouder. He was employed by Nicor Gas Company as a serviceman for 46 years. He enjoyed fishing and camping but most of all spending time with family and friends.

Art is survived by his wife of 20 years, Geri; one daughter, Janet (Jeff) Solberg; one son, Roger (Gina); one niece, Kathy (Rick) Byers; and one nephew, Gregg Jensen; five grandchildren; Matt Solberg, Jason (Nicole) Solberg, Brittney (Dustin) Burt, Ryan (Mary) Galli and Kaitlyn (Austin) Honrath; and 11 great grandchildren. Art is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, one sister Maxine, one brother-in-law, Jim (Geri) Jensen and one niece, Karen Reyes.

Family will be receiving guests Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of service at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway in Montgomery, IL. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church, 325 East Downer Place in Aurora are appreciated. Due to pandemic restrictions, we asked that you wear a mask when entering the funeral home and practice social distancing. For guestbook and information on virtual screening go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196.