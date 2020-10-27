Arthur Manley Grube

Art was raised on the family farm in Wheatfield, IN. As the youngest in his family, he had a happy childhood spending time with his cousins, riding his pony Billy, and playing with his dog, Rex. He was a member of 4-H showing Chester White pure bred hogs at Indiana fairs, receiving 56 Grand Champion ribbons among many others. After high school, he completed an animal husbandry course at Purdue University and farmed in partnership with his father. In 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served as a B-24 pilot with the 756 Squadron, 459th Bomber Group, 15th USAF based at Foggia, Italy. He flew 35 missions into Central Europe and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. After his service, he moved to El Paso with his new wife, to begin his farming career.

Art was a member of the El Paso American Legion. He was active in the community, helping form and serving on the Ag council. and in 1956, he received the Jaycee's Award for "Outstanding Young Farmer of Woodford County." When his sons were Cub Scouts, he served as Scout Master. He also served on the El Paso school board. He enjoyed flying a Cessna 140 that he and three other local men owned in the late 60's. He was awarded the Kiwanis Senior Citizen of the Year in 2006. For his 85th birthday, his family treated him to a flight on a B-24. Wearing his uniform that day, a few attendees wondered if he were the pilot! He loved 40's big band music and would spend time listening to it as well as dancing to, and singing those great songs. He also enjoyed musical activities, participating in the El Paso CornCapades, and singing in the El Paso Community Choir. Shortly after moving to El Paso, the family began attending the Federated Church where Art sang in the church choir for many years. Later in life, he attended Community Bible Fellowship. He and Jeanette were members of El Paso Farmers Club for 43 years, and thoroughly enjoyed meeting monthly with other farmers and their wives for great food and fellowship. Art also loved to fish and waterski and enjoyed his yearly family vacations to Lake of the Ozarks.